MQM-P MNA Muzammil joins PSP

Karachi

Another Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan MNA Muzammil Qureshi on Wednesday joined Pak Sarzameen Party.Qureshi was elected member of the National Assembly MNA from NA-253. He was also elected member Sindh Assembly in 2008. He was part of the MQM-P Farooq Sattar led group. He was also elected a coordination committee member of the Farooq Sattar group in the recently held intra-party polls that were later declared null and void by the Election Commission of Pakistan.On April 01, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Member National Assembly from Hyderabad, Syed Waseem Hussain, on Sunday announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party.Syed Waseem Hussain made the announcement during a press conference in Karachi on Sunday. PSP President Anis Qaimkhani and other party leaders also spoke on the occasion. Hussain won the National Assembly seat from NA-220 on MQM’s ticket. During the recent rifts between MQM-P PIB faction chief Dr Farooq Sattar and Dr Maqbool Siddiqui-led Bahadurabad group, Hussain stood on Sattar’s side.On March 29, MQM-P’s federal legislator Dr Fauzia switched loyalties and announced on Thursday to join the Mustafa Kamal-led Pakistan Sarzameen Party at the party’s central office, Pakistan House.

Speaking in a press conference, Kamal claimed that with as many as 20,000 members on the ground, his party has become the biggest political party of the province.The PSP leader said that the city is facing massive load shedding with the start of summer season. “Half of the city has no electricity nowadays,” Kamal said.On Wednesday, two former members of the MQM-P announced their joining in the Kamal-led party.Naheed Begum who is a member of the provincial assembly (MPA) of Sindh from the constituency PSW-153 and Naila Munir, an MPA on a reserved seat for women RSW-155, announced they were joining Kamal’s party during a press conference held in Karachi. —INP