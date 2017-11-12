MQM-P leaders still in contact with founder, claims Anees Qaimkhani

KARACHI : Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anees Qaimkhani has opened a new Pandora’s box by claiming that some leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are still in contact with party founder, Altaf Hussain.

Anees Qaimkhani alleged that MQM-P received its new policy from London which refrained it from merging with PSP. He said negotiations between both parties would have been completed had the directions from London not come.

In a TV interview, Qaimkhani said PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal is not the one to conspire against others, he does everything openly.

Orignally published by INP