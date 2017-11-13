MQM-P leaders still in contact with Altaf: Anees

Karachi

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Anees Qaimkhani has opened a new Pandora’s box by claiming that some leaders of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) are still in contact with party founder, Altaf Hussain.

Anees Qaimkhani alleged that MQM-P received its new policy from London which refrained it from merging with PSP. He said negotiations between both parties would have been completed had the directions from London not come.In a TV interview, Qaimkhani said PSP Chairman Mustafa Kamal is not the one to conspire against others, he does everything openly.—INP