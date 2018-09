Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader and former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Ali Raza Abidi has tendered in his resignation from the party’s “basic membership”, it emerged on Sunday.

Abidi shared his resignation letter, addressed to party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, on Twitter. In the letter, he cited “personal reasons” for leaving the party.

