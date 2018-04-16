MQM-P Lawmaker Sumeta Afzal Joins PSP

Staff Reporter

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan Sindh Assembly lawmaker Sumeta Afzal on Sunday announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party.

She was elected member provincial assembly on reserved seats for women and is currently part of Sindh Assembly standing committees on Culture, Tourism and Antiquities, Energy, Women Development, Sports and Youth Affairs and Industries and Commerce.

On Sunday night, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan PIB faction Head Farooq Sattar on Sunday said that he would die but would not join Pak Sarzameen Party or any other political party.

He said that a conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate MQM-Pakistan and Kite-election symbol of the party- from the next elections and the process of shifting loyalties is on the rise to make it happen.

“We have given the sacrifice of our supreme leader and now our patience should not be tested more,” he said adding that PSP leaders are threatening him for a meeting.

He further asked that if there is a plan to wipe out MQM-P from next polls then they should be informed of it so that they could clear the path for PSP, PPP or whoever party, they wanted to bring instead of MQM-P. On April 14, Central MQM-Pakistan leader, Shabbir Qaimkhani, who announced to quit party on April 04 due to the internal rifts between the Bahadurabad and PIB factions, announced to join Pak Sarzameen Party.