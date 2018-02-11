MQM-P infighting disheartening activists: Izhar

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) MPA Khawaja Izharul Hassan on Saturday said the party infighting is disheartening the activists, particularly those in jails.

Addressing a media conference here, the MQM-P MPA admitted that mistrust between the two groups exists and the efforts are being made to reunite the groups.

Taking exception to defiant Amir-led group’s objections, the MPA said the residence of Dr Farooq Sattar had previously been used temporarily as the party office, while offering a mediator’s role.

“I have offered my resignation [from the provincial assembly] as a member of intermediary committee to bring the two groups on negotiation table,” he said.

Flanked by another party leader Rauf Siddiqui, Hassan said if the impasse didn’t resolved, it wouldn’t be deemed a matter of principle. The deadlock over issuance of Senate tickets to jeweler-turned-politician Kamran Tessori remained unresolved as both the groups, the committee members-led Bahadurabad group and Sattar-led PIB group.—INP

