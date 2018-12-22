MQM-P files defamation lawsuit against Sattar

Now the rifts have reached to a new level where Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has filed a defamation lawsuit against his own former convener Farooq Sattar on Friday.According to details, senior leader of MQM-P Kunwar Naveed Jamil said, despite being granted multiple chances, Sattar did not refrain from his “cheap tactics.”

He lambasted that Sattar will have to tender an apology for leveling baseless allegations against the MQM-P leaders, else he is to pay Rs500 million as fine.Nevertheless, “if he apologizes then we will forgive him,” Jamil added.

Lately, dissident Sattar has been making several bitter remarks against his own party colleagues. Earlier in December, Amir Khan, key leader of MQM-P, declared that Farooq Sattar does not belong to the party anymore.”—Agencies

On the other hand, when media approached the Mayor Karachi for his reply over the statement of his erstwhile party chief, he remarked, “What should I respond to Farooq Sattar’s talk? I don’t even know which party he belongs to.”

“If I destroyed Karachi then Farooq Sattar tried to destroy the MQM,” he added.—INP

