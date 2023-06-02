MQM-P eyes Sindh opposition leader slot

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) is eyeing the slot of opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly. Currently, the seat of the opposition leader is being held by PTI’s Haleem Adil Sheikh, while in the current defections of the MPAs, PTI has lost 10 out of its 30 seats in the provincial assembly.

MQM-P, which has 21 seats in the provincial assembly has contacted the Grand Democratic Alliance, which has 14 seats, for support in changing the opposition leader, the sources said.

They further say, the GDA has not replied to the MQM-P yet. Meanwhile, the session of the Sindh Assembly has been summoned on June 7 in which the change of the opposition leader will likely come under consideration.

Reports also emerged on Sunday that the MQM-P had decided to give the Pakistan People’s Party a ‘tough time’ in the Sindh Assembly. The party also held an important meeting in Bahadurabad to chalk out its political strategy among the fast changing political landscape.