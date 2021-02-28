MQM-P denies misunderstanding with PTI, GDA

Observer Report Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday denied reports of any misunderstanding with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) ahead of Senate elections.

The remarks from the party came after its lawmakers did not participate in the luncheon hosted by PTI for lawmakers’ section of parties in the federal coalition.

Explaining the absence, the MQM-P said that the party lawmakers could not attend the PTI luncheon owing to their political engagements.

“All parties are involved in preparations for the Senate elections on their own,” it said adding that they were also involved in similar activities and therefore could not attend the event.

“We are in constant touch with the PTI and GDA and there is no misunderstanding between us,” the party’s spokesman said.

Sources within the Governor House also seconded the MQM-P’s statement saying that they were in touch with the MQM-P leadership and all of them stand united.