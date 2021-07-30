MQM-P defersanti-Sindh rally over Covid surge

City Reporter

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has postponed its tomorrow’s protest rally in Hyderabad against Sindh government after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

On July 20, MQM-P had announced to hold a Hyderabad Rights (Huqooq) rally, in the second largest city of Sindh on July 31.

Sources privy to the matter said that the decision was taken in the Rabita Committee meeting of MQM-P.

It has been learnt that the rally has been postponed by keeping the COVID-19 situation in view and new date for the protest rally will be announced later.

MQM-P is protesting against the alleged “bigotry” and “discriminatory attitude” of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) government towards the people of urban cities.

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM) had flexed its political muscles at a public rally on July 4 in Karachi where it reiterated its demand to create a new province in Sindh.

MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing the participants of the rally had said: “A Southern Sindh province should be created to ensure justice, merit and transparency for all neglected citizens.”