MQM-P convenership case adjourned till 13th

Islamabad

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) convenership case till March 13. Farooq Sattar’s lawyer Babar Sattar appeared before the commission while MQM Bahadurabad group counsel Farogh Naseem skipped the hearing.

During the proceedings conducted by a four-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Babar Sattar said that the convenership case has badly affected the reputation of MQM. He requested the commission to conclude the case as early as possible as the senators have to vote in chairmanship elections.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif said that Farogh Naseem will be taking oath on the day of Senate chairman polls. Earlier, Farooq Sattar had challenged jurisdiction of ECP regarding hearing MQM-P convenership case.—INP