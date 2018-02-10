MQM-P committee withdraws Sattar’s powers to issue tickets

Observer Report

Karachi

Coordination Committee of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) wrote to Election Commission of Pakistan on Friday to withdraw authority of Dr Farooq Sattar, chief of MQMP to issue ticket to party candidates to contest in Senate elections.

Sources privy to the party have reported on a meeting convened by party leaders in Bahadurabad claiming that the participants have agreed to challenge power of Sattar to issue party tickets.

The committee has decided for Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui to be entitled to issue the tickets, reportedly.

However, according to the rules, Dr Sattar holds the right and authority over issuance of tickets being the head of the political party. Sources privy to the Election Commission reported that the party head is required to sign for the issuance of ticket to any candidate.

On the other hand, Dr Sattar has voluntarily offered to quit the political party asking the dissenting leaders to run the affairs on their own. If a leader is required to shoulder the responsibilities then it is him who should have the authority, MQMP chief said.

A system cannot run if a leader is not allowed to handle the party affairs, Dr Sattar added.

He asserted that the commission would write to him to nominate candidates for Senate elections that are scheduled for March. He reiterated that he is the constitutional and nominated head of the political party.

MQMP chief said that party’s differences should not be discussed in the media and his political experience wisdom should be trusted on. Dr Sattar summoned a session of party’s parliamentarians in PIB Colony office and a meeting of the coordination committee after that in Bahadurabad office.

MQMP was seen divided in factions after Sattar nominated Kamran Tessori for Senate elections but party leaders disagreed with the recommendation. Dr Sattar suggested the name of deputy convener Tessori for the ticket which was opposed by senior deputy convener Amir Khan.