MQM-P chief Farooq Sattar announces to quit politics

Staff Reporter

Karachi

MQM-P Chief Farooq Sattar addressing a presser here on Thursday announced to quit politics.

Geo News quoting sources said that Sattar would leave for the US next week, where he would stay for around six week.

Earlier sharing details of his political career, Sattar said that he joined the All Pakistan Muhajir Students Organization in 1979.

He added that he was the head of the Senate’s third largest party.

I have a used Land Cruiser while Mustafa Kamal’s Land Cruiser costs Rs32.5 million.

Sattar questioned where did he (Mustafa Kamal) get the costly vehicle and DHA’s residence and office?

I live in a house inherited from my father, who purchased it in 1968 for Rs25000.

The MQM-P leader requested the media to investigate the assets of the heads of all political parties, including PML-N and ANP.

Sattar said that the Muhajir community and their mandate had been insulted yesterday at the Karachi Press Club.

The MQM-P chief said that he had never misused his power for his personal interest.

Sattar said that he had never fled the country even in the testing times.

Earlier in the day, MQM-P Rabita Committee Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil made it clear that the party would contest the coming elections under its own symbol and manifesto. He stated this while addressing a presser after the Rabita Committee’s meeting here.

Speaking about the decisions taken during the meeting, Jamil said that the MQM-P’s name, manifesto, symbol and flag would remain the same. He said that all the party members have posed their confidence in Farooq Sattar’s leadership.