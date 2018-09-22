MQM-P challenges results of five constituencies

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has on Saturday challenged electoral results of two constituencies of National Assembly (NA) and three constituencies of Sindh Assembly.

As per details garnered, the veteran politician Farooq Sattar filed petition challenging polls results in NA-241 (Korangi Karachi-III), NA-245 (Karachi East-IV), PS-97 (Korangi Karachi-VI), PS-136 (Karachi Central-IV) and PS-130 (Karachi Central-VIII).

Later, Sattar-while addressing media personnel—alleged results of several MQMP's candidates were altered in aforementioned constituencies. He claimed that petition has been filed with concrete evidence and witnesses.

Sattar went on to say that returning officers (ROs) had altered electoral results. He said, “Form-45 with signatures of presiding officers was not handed over to MQM-P’s polling agents”.—NNI

