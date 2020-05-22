MQM-P calls for compensation to affected families

MQM Pakistan Coordinating Committee member and Federal Minister for Telecommunication Syed Aminul Haq accompanied by a delegation visited the site of the plane crash at Model Colony on Friday, where they issued necessary instructions to monitor the ongoing rescue operation. The minister directed the municipal staff to evaluate the damages incurred upon the houses and added that Iftar should be arranged for the victims present here. He instructed that rescue operation should be completed immediately. At the same time, the federal minister demanded that the families affected by the accident be compensated so that they can rebuild their homes. The MQM-P delegation conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and prayed for the elevation of the status of the deceased and speedy recovery of the injured. Hamidul Zafar, Ghulam Jilani and Hashim Raza were also present among other MPAs.