MQM-P announces protest against persistent load-shedding in Karachi tomorrow

KARACHI : The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to protest against the persistent and unannounced load-shedding in the metropolis on Sunday (tomorrow).

MQM-P’s PIB faction convener Dr Farooq Sattar, while addressing a press conference earlier today, said the party will demonstrate outside Karachi Press Club tomorrow to demand an end to the power outages.

Lamenting that the federal and provincial governments had failed to resolve the load-shedding woes, Sattar urged Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar to take notice of power and water issues plaguing the residents of Karachi.

He also vowed to hold demonstrations outside the Chief Minister House and the concerned institutions if the load-shedding issue was not resolved immediately.

Troubled by weeks of prolonged outages, Karachiites took to streets in protest against K-Electric, the city’s sole power production utility, in response to Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) calls for demonstrations against the problem.

JI Karachi emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman, addressing the protesters, announced a shutter-down strike in protest against K-Electric on April 27.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah regretted the recent tussle between K-Electric and Sui Southern Gas Company, saying that it has only resulted in Karachi’s citizens receiving the short end of the stick.

He further suggested that if the federal government could not provide electricity to Karachi populace, then it should hand K-Electric over to the provincial government.

He had also called on all political parties to stage a sit-in outside the PM House in Islamabad over the prevailing power woes in Sindh, particularly Karachi.

PM summons meeting to discuss Karachi’s power crisis

Taking notice of the persistent load-shedding in Karachi, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has summoned a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Energy on April 23 to discuss the issues.

Orignally published by INP