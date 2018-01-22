MQM-P accuses minister of neglecting Hyderabad

Hyderabad

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) Sunday accused Sindh Local Government Minister Jam Khan Shoro of neglecting in Hyderabad and carrying out no development works n the district.

Addressing a press conference at here at Hyderabad Press Club here, MQM-P Member of the Sindh Assembly Zubair Ahmed Khan blamed the provincial minister for instigating protests against the MQM-P led Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC).

The MPA said billions of rupees were at the disposal of LG department, which released Rs 300 million every month to the HMC and Rs 200,000 each to its 96 union committees (UCs). It was not a big amount on one hand and on the other it was not a favour as Hyderabad generated billions of rupees in taxes, he added. Moreover, billions of rupees were also owed by the Sindh government on account of Octroi Zilla Tax (OZT) , he said.

Zubair claimed not a single mega development project had been announced for Hyderabad for last 10 years. “Shoro, who belongs to Hyderabad, should know that most of the filtration plants in the district were closed,” he said.

He said it was a question mark that despite huge development budget of Rs 21 billion in 2016-17 and Rs 28 billion in 2017-18, Shoro being local government minister had not initiated any mega development work in Hyderabad.

The MPA requested Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to help end discrimination being meted in the development of Hyderabad by Shoro. MQM-P’s Joint District Organizer Rashid Mumtaz and LG representatives accompanied Khan.—APP