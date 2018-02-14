MQM MNA accused of blackmailing woman

A woman Tuesday alleged that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Lawmaker Salman Mujahid Baloch had sexually assaulted her. The woman named Aleena, filed a complaint against the MQM MNA at the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police station, alleging that he had sexually assaulted and subsequently started to blackmail her.

She alleged that Mujahid sexually assaulted her for the first time on August 12, 2014, at the Parliament lodges and made a video of it through a hidden camera. In her application to the police, she said that Mujahid promised to marry her to keep her silent and added that when she reminded him of his promise he abducted her brother and tortured him.

The woman also alleged that Mujahid has demanded a sum of Rs4 million for the video, adding that if any harm befalls her then the MQM lawmaker will be responsible.

