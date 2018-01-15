MQM-London’s Prof Hasan found dead

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senior leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London chapter, Prof Hasan Zafar Arif, was reportedly found dead Sunday morning.

Ibrahim Haideri ASI Ameer Hussain said they recovered Arif’s body from the backseat of a car in the city’s Rehri Goth area.

He informed that Rescue 15 was informed of a body at 8:30am.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre emergency department in-charge Dr Seemin Jamali said the body did not bear any torture or bullet wounds.

She said further details will be determined after a post-mortem. The professor’s family also reached the hospital after the incident.

Malir SSP Rao Anwar said when the police checked the body after being informed of it, the late professor’s nose was bleeding.

He added that in case there are torture marks or any other external wounds, the police will register a case.

MQM-Pakistan leader Farooq Sattar, speaking to media in Multan, expressed sympathy and said that Arif belonged to MQM-London.

In October 2016, Sindh Rangers took Arif and another MQM-London leader into custody from outside the Karachi Press Club before they could address a press conference.

Prior to his detention, Arif had been named in a coordination committee, formed by the MQM’s London-based founder, to handle party affairs following Sattar’s breaking away from the party and forming MQM-P.

Dr Arif was a noted intellectual and also taught philosophy at Karachi University. Following his detention by the Rangers, Dr Arif was released from jail in a hate-speech case in April 2017.