MQM London, S Africa networks suspected of involvement

Ali Raza Abidi’s killing

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh police on Wednesday suspected that Muttahida Qaumi Movement’s London and South Africa chapters were behind the killing of former lawmaker Ali Raza Abidi.

Abidi was shot multiple times outside his residence in Khayaban-e-Ghazi neighbourhood of DHA on Dec 25. He was shifted to PNS Shifa Hospital in critical condition where he succumbed to his wounds.

Speaking to press, SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah said that the investigation conducted so far has shown that members of the London and South Africa group came to Karachi prior to Abidi’s assassination.

Share on: WhatsApp