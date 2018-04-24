MQM ‘hitman’ Mama confesses to 59 murders

Staff Reporter

Raees alias Mama — the alleged MQM hitman who was extradited to Karachi through Interpol last month — has admitted to killing 59 peo-ple, reported citing an investiga-tion report.

The report, says, Raees has ad-mitted making a number of ma-jor confessions regarding his time as a gun for hire.

“In 2010, I was made the in charge of a 10-man target killer team,” he was quoted as saying. “We had made a torture cell at a sector office where our rivals were tortured and their corpses were dumped later.”

“All the directives used to be is-sued by the leadership in Lon-don,” Raees said.

Raees, in the report, owns up to killing eight and injuring sev-eral others near Baloch Colony during the infamous May 12 carnage of 2007.

Also among his tally of 59 kill-ings were five political leaders who had met MQM-Haqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed in jail, four Jeay Sindh political work-ers, SP Shah Mohammad and Dr Dilshan (both in 2012), and KDA Assistant Director Abdul Jammad Mangi — who was re-portedly assassinated at the be-hest of Hammad Siddiqui and Nadeem Nusrat.

The report says that Raees also confessed to murders of four MQM-Haqiqi workers each in a 2012 attack on a taxi and during the 2013 general elections, as well as the 2014 murder of Anti-encroachment Assistant Director Amir Zia.