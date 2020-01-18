MQM has divided into 2 parts: Farooq Sattar

STAFF REPORTER KARACHI Former leader of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Farooq Sattar, on Saturday said that the party has been divided into two parts. Speaking to media outside the Anti-Terrorism Court, Farooq Sattar said that not only there were differences within the party but now it has become a lesson for others. “MQM remains only on papers now and nowhere else”, he added. He expressed that MQM (Hyderabad) had pressured MQM (Karachi) into resignation of Khalid Maqbool so that someone else could take up the ministry. “Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui has been made a sacrificial goat and he should resign from party leadership”, he added. Former MQM-P leader said that Law Minister Farogh should decide whether he is associated with MQM or not, and if so then he should also resign.