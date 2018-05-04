MQM founder, five others placed on ECL

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

In an important development in the murder case of MQM leader Dr Imran Farooq, the names of five persons including the party’s founder have been placed on the Exit Control List.

The list of names in the request includes Kashif Kamran, Muhammad Anwar, and Iftikhar Hussain Qureshi. The names of arrested suspects Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim and Iftikhar Hussain Qureshi are also part of the list.

According to sources, the names will be placed on the ECL within twenty-four hours.

Administrative proceedings against the five persons commenced after the Ministry of Interior received formal requests from the Federal Investigation Agency. The request also includes names of arrested suspects Syed Mohsin Ali, Moazzam Ali and Khalid Shamim.