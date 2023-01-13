MQM factions reunite as Mustafa, Farooq rejoin party ranks

Won’t allow conduct of LG polls on Jan 15

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and senior politician Dr Farooq Sattar have buried the hatchet as they announced rejoining the MQM-Pakistan to jointly raise voice for the rights of the people of the urban areas of Sindh.

“Our efforts to unify all factions of the [MQM] have borne fruit and all those who were hatching conspiracy against us will be disappointed today,” said MQM-Pakistan Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui while addressing a joint press conference at party’s Bahadurabad headquarters on Thursday.

He was flanked by PSP chief Mustafa Kamal, Farooq Sattar and other party leaders.

“It’s need of the hour that we become one voice to fight for the rights of the urban areas of Sindh… Karachi is the mini Pakistan and revenue engine of the country,” he added.

Siddiqui said in view of the prevailing circumstances, it was imperative for the people who sacrificed their lives for the independence of this country should join hands and work together for the betterment of the urban areas of the province.

“I welcome all of you including Mustafa Kamal bhai [brother] and Farooq Sattar bhai and their supporters,” the MQM-P chief remarked.

The announcement came ahead of the local body elections in Karachi and Hyderabad, which are set to take place on January 15.

“We will not let the [local body] election take place on January 15… we are ready to fight elections if delimitations are fixed by overnight but if not then we will fight for our identity,” announced Siddiqui while referring to his allegations that attempts were being made to snatch the mandate of the Mohajirs by gerrymandering.

Speaking on the occasion, Kamal said the reunification of different factions of the MQM will go down in history as the most important development.

“On March 3, 2016, we put our lives at stake and raised voice for the people of this city before our entry innocent people were being killed but this has stopped and we played major role in this regard,” he said while referring to the launching of his party against MQM founder Altaf Hussain.

“We did not rid the city from the influence of Altaf Hussain and RAW [Indian spy agency] so that Asif Zardari take over this city,” he added.