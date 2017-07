PS-114 election

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) on Wednesday challenged PPP candidate Saeed Ghani’s victory in recently-held by-election on PS-114 constituency. A petition was filed in Election Commission of Pakistan alleging rigging and manipulation of result by the PPP candidate. MQM, which was runner up in the election, pleaded the Commission to order verification of votes polled in the constituency through Nadra. —INP

