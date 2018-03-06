MQM to challenge Senate elections

Karachi

MQM-Pakistan will challenge the Senate’s elections in court and Election Commission, announced Dr Farooq Sattar on Monday. The announcement comes in the wake of party’s poor performance in the Senate’s polls held on Saturday.MQM secured only one Senate’s seat despite being the second largest political party in the Sindh Assembly.

Addressing a press conference at PIB Colony, Dr Farooq Sattar said that elections were not conducted impartially and transparently. “We have issued show-cause notices to six MPAs for voting PPP in the elections,” he said, adding that those issued notices include four women members, one minority and one MPA from interior Sindh.