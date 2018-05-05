MQM can hold as many rallies as it wants, Karachi will vote for PPP: Murad

KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said PPP is least concerned about MQM’s show of strength today (Saturday) at Tanki Ground, claiming that Karachi has decided it would vote for the PPP in the upcoming elections.

“MQM can hold all the rallies it wants,” he said. “The situation in Karachi will not be like as it was before August 22.”

Murad said that it was strange how the MQM had remembered Liaquatabad all of a sudden after the PPP’s recent rally there.

The chief minister said that Karachi had rejected those who promoted hate. He said that it was the PPP government that had put an end to the black era.

Murad’s comments come hours before the MQM is expected to hold a rally in Liaquatabad. The PIB and Bahadurabad factions of the party, which had been in conflict since early February, will both be present at the rally to demonstrate unity.

Orignally published by INP