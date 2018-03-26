MPs want more seats for Balochistan

Quetta

Balochistan Assembly has passed a resolution demanding an increase of 20 seats in its current 65-member legislature after it surfaced that the new delimitation in the province was flawed. Balochistan Provincial Assembly Session was held at Balochistan Assembly here today, presided by Speaker Raheela Khan Durrani.

The resolution stated that, Balochistan Assembly is authorized by Article 144 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, that under Article 51 and 106 of the Constitution, Balochistan Assembly can increase number of National Assembly seats for Balochistan to 24, 5 reserved seats for women. Additionally, number of provincial assembly general seats can be increased to 20, reserved seats for women to 4 and one additional seat for minorities.

Speaking on the relevance of the resolution, opposition leader Abdul Rahim Ziaratwal said the number Balochistan MNA’s in the National Assembly is equal to salt in the flour. Whenever we demand for equal resources to federal government, people of the establishment division tell us the same thing that resources are being distributed by the ratio of population only. Food Products can be distributed by population, but distribution of other resources also with population ratio is injustice with the province.

In this regard, speaker Rahila Hameed Khan Durrani constituted a committee of MPAs for approaching all elected senators and MNAs to ensure implementation of its resolution. The speaker said, “Balochistan election commissioner should remove apprehensions of public representatives regarding new delimitations.”

It was also decided that the provincial election commissioner would be summoned to brief the legislators on the delimitation process carried out in Balochistan. The resolution was jointly moved by provincial ministers and opposition members in the assembly. National Party member Mir Rehmat Saleh Baloch while presenting adjournment motion during the session said that every vehicle in Panjgur is charged Rs.200 tax which is illegal, Deputy Director of Agriculture and Deputy Commissioner are also involved in this course of bribery.—APP