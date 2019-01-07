MPs visit various offices to resolve people’s problems

Our Correspondent

bahawalpur

Provincial Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry and Member National Assembly Malik Farooq Azam visited MEPCO Bahawalpur Circle Office, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited Bahawalpur Region Office, Khidmat Center and Land Record Center here today. They listened to people’s problems and issued instructions to the concerned officers. They asked Superintendent Engineer MEPCO Bahawalpur Circle to redress the complaints of residents of housing colonies where electricity connections were cut off.

They also asked to look into the matter of overbilling. Provincial Minister and MNA during their visit to SNGPL Bahawalpur Region Office directed the Regional Manager to solve issues related to pressure at load shedding.

Share on: WhatsApp