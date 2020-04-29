MPs urged to educate people on social distancing

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has urged upon the elected public representatives to play their effective role to educate the general masses regarding social distancing and other preventive measures; and to convince them implement the same in their respective constituencies.

He has also urged the public representatives to have a close coordination with the respective local administration in the prevailing Corona situation in order to get the government’s instructions and guidelines for social distancing implemented in an effective manner.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Members Provincial Assembly (MPAs) from Mardan who called on him here on Wednesday and discussed with him matters related to prevailing Corona situation. The delegation comprising Iftikhar Mashwani, Adul Salam Afridi, Malik Shakeel and Amir Farzand also apprised the Chief Minister of the situation of lockdown and social distancing in Mardan; and issues faced by the vulnerable segment of society due to lockdown measures.

Talking to the MPAs, Mahmood Khan said that besides the government and local administrations, all segments of society including the elected representatives should play their role to deal with the prevailing situation in an effective manner. “As per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the provincial government is making efforts on two fronts simultaneously”, the Chief Minister remarked and continued that on one hand the government is striving to protect the people from Corona Pandemic and on the other it is trying to protect them from hunger as well.

Mahmood Khan said that the government fully realized the difficulties faced by the public specially the daily wagers due to the partial lock down, adding that keeping in view the difficulties of the daily wagers , the government has decided to open up the construction industries and its allied businesses conditionally so that the daily wagers could earn their livelihood.