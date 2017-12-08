MPs urge US to withdraw decision on Jerusalem

Islamabad

Parliamentarians from both sides of aisle on Thursday strongly criticized the US President decision to recognize Jerusalem as capital of Israel and demanded of the US government to immediately withdraw its move as it would destabilize the whole region. They termed the US move a violation of international laws and score of UN Security Council resolutions.

Condemning the US decision, Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian Parliamentary leader in the House, Syed Naveed Qamar said that it was very unfortunate day for the whole world particularly the Muslim Ummah. The US decision would be great blow to the international peace and it would further vitiate the atmosphere of the entire region, he said. He said the decision would have lasting effecting on the whole region.

Naveed Qamar said unfortunately, the Muslim countries opened fronts against each other for the last so many years resulting strengthen to Israel in the region. He recalled the whole world had rejected the illegal occupation of Jerusalem in 1967 and strongly condemned the Israeli act. He called for every possible effort to compel the US to withdraw its decision.

Taking part in the debate, senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the US President’s decision was a clear violation of international laws and UN resolutions. He said the US move would not only create resentment and unrest in Muslim world but also the entire world including US. Even the US allies countries including UK, France and European Union have expressed their concerns over the decision, he added.

He said the whole Pakistani nation was united on this issue and appreciated the government prompt response to condemn the US move. He was of the view that amicable settlement of Palestine issue was the only solution to durable peace in the region. Qureshi said being the important country of Muslim Ummah, Pakistan should play its due role in this regard.

He urged the US administration to revisit its decision otherwise it would promote violence in the region. Minister for Postal Service Maulana Ameer Zaman said that his party fully supported the resolution passed by the House to condemn US president decision to recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. He said announcement of US president was against the international laws and United Nations resolutions.

Maulana Ameer Zaman said, those people were living in the fool’s paradise who were saying that the decision would affect the struggle of Palestine people. “Where the peace claimer countries are, when the rights of innocent people of Palestine are being suppressed” he questioned. He demanded the US president to immediately take back its decision as it would harm the peace of the world.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) urged the Islamic countries to devise a joint strategy to deal with the situation emerged after the US president decision. “We have to take joint decision to deal with the situation” he added. He said that passage of resolution merely would not serve the cause and it required Pakistan active role to deal with the issues being confronted to the Islamic countries.

Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehar of Pakistan Muslim League Functional said that his party strongly condemned the US President’s move. He said this was a wake-up call for Muslims to devise joint strategy. Sahibzada Tariq Ullah of Jamaat-e-Islami denounced the decision of the US president and expressed the hope that it would help united the Islamic countries.

He also thanked non-Muslims countries for expressing their concerns over the decision. He also appreciated the Turkey decision for calling a conference of OIC to discuss the issue.—APP