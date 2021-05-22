MPs urge UN for meaningful steps to prevent atrocities in Palestine

Staff Reporter Islamabad

Parliamentarians on Saturday urged Muslim ummah, the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to take practical measures to prevent atrocities on the oppressed people of Palestine.

It is high time that Muslim world unites and takes a unified stance on the atrocities of Israel against Palestinians, they said while talking to PTV news Channel.

MNA PTI Aliya Hamza Malik said that Pakistan has been playing an important role in highlighting the important issues being faced by Muslim Ummah, adding, “We are proud for our leadership who is boldly raising voice for the support of Palestine and Kashmir at International forums”.

She mentioned that the efforts yielded the results as a ceasefire had been reached between Hamas and Israel, terming it a ‘success’ of Pakistan and its friendly countries.

MNA PTI Dr Semi Bukhari said Pakistani government has a clear approach towards the issue of Kashmir and Palestine that Pakistan will not compromise on its principled stand on these important issue.

The international community, especially the Western world, has kept criminal silence over atrocities being committed by Israel over Palestinians, she regretted.

MNA PTI Asma Qadir said with the efforts of Pakistan UN had called a meeting on the issue of Palestine which is a historic success of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government, adding, with the coordination of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Egypt and other Islamic countries, was making endeavors to take practical steps from the platform of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Senator PTI Fouzia Arshad said that indiscriminate use of force against armless and innocent Palestinians defied all humanitarian norms and human rights laws.

MNA Moulana Abdul Akbar Chitrali said Palestine and Kashmir were the burning issues of the Muslim Ummah and without their solution, there could be no lasting peace in the world.