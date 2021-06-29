MPs to get in-camera briefing on security

Staff reporter Islamabad

A session of the National Assembly’s committee on national security has been summoned for a briefing on the latest situation and regional issues amid the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

NA Speaker Asad Qaiser will chair the in-camera meeting on July 1 at 3pm. Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak will also be part of the proceedings.

Issues related to national security will be on the agenda. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto and other lawmakers will also attend. The meeting will also discuss the current situation in Afghanistan and its impact on Pakistan.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, federal ministers and parliamentarians have been specially invited for the briefing.

There is a strong indication that high military officials would also attend the meeting, sources added.

Besides them, the members of National Security Committee, members of National Assembly and Senators would also participate in the meeting.