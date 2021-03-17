MPs to be accorded full respect, honour: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday assured the parliamentarians of resolution to their constituency-related problems on a war footing and repeated that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

“All parliamentarians will be accorded full respect and honour and their proposals will be given due importance”, the CM assured and announced to carry on the consultation process.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was talking to different lawmakers who called on him including Provincial Ministers – Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Muhammad Akhlaq, special assistant Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani, MPAs – Fida Hussain Wattoo, Syed Khawar Ali Shah and Sabeen Gull. They discussed various issues with the chief minister.

The CM assured to resolve their constituency-related problems on a priority basis and repeated that no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the solution of genuine issues.

The feasible proposals will be implemented as I have come to serve the masses; the CM said and announced to move the mission forward as a sacred cause.

The government is fully delivering to the masses while the opposition is busy spreading chaos.

Meanwhile, the unnatural PDM alliance has come to an end as those who deceived the people in the past always cheated the masses, he added.

Meanwhile, CM Usman Buzdar chaired a meeting at his office to review the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaars Authority and extension in the scope of sahulat bazaars across the province.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, chief secretary, secretary industries and others attended the meeting.

The CM gave in-principle approval to the establishment of Punjab Sahulat Bazaar Authority by disbanding Punjab Model Bazaar Management Company.

The chief minister will be the patron-in-chief while the industries minister will perform as chairperson of the authority.

He directed to early complete the identification of land for setting up subsidized sahulat bazaars in districts.

The CM affirmed that kissan platforms will be established in the sahulat bazaars to facilitate the farmers to directly sell their agri products.

This authority will establish sahulat bazaars in various parts of the province while the facility will also be extended to the level of every district and tehsil to function round-the-year.

Meanwhile, A delegation of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI), led by former president Mian Anjum Nisar and senior vice president Kh. Shahzeb Akram, called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office to discuss problems being faced by the industrialists.

Industries Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal, secretary industries, CEO PBIT and others were also present.

Talking on the occasion, the CM assured to resolve the genuine problems of the business community without delay and assured to continue parleys in future as well.

The corona has affected business activities while the government gave a relief package to the business community to let business activities continue, he said. Now, another corona wave has surfaced.

The government understands the genuine issues of the business community and a focal person will be deputed in the CM Office to help resolve their problems, he assured.