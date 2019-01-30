MPs should strive for masses welfare: Asad

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Wednesday said legislators were elected in the provincial and national assemblies and Senate by the masses so that legislation could be carried out in accordance with their wishes. He expressed these views while talking to senators, members of national assembly, ministers and members of provincial assembly belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who called on him at the Parliament House.

The speaker said the masses had elected them to bring welfare in their lives, to create peaceful society and to improve the economy of the country.

He said those nations could not be developed which did not create circumstances for peaceful living for people of their country.

He further said China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would bring development across the four provinces and it would also generate employment opportunities. The members of national and provincial assemblies should put forth suggestions to trickle down the effects of CPEC at the lowest level.

He further said by giving legal rights and autonomy to smaller provinces, deprivation of the people of these provinces would be eliminated and consequently they would play their role in the development and advancement of the country. Asad Qaiser said the whole nation had rendered a lot of sacrifice in the war against terrorism. He also mentioned that there was not a single home in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which was not affected economically and socially by the war against terrorism.

He also mentioned that the nation had encountered the war against terrorism bravely; subsequently Pakistan was respected and known as a peace loving country in the whole world. On this occasion, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister of Finance Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra briefed the participants regarding the Net Hydel Profit which was rewarded to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The participants also mentioned that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had lot of tourist places and it needed the attention of the federal as well as provincial governments.They also put forth suggestions for masses friendly legislation and for the progress of the provinces.—APP

