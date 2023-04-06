MPs should create pathways for dialogue

Adviser To Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday said amid prevailing times of chaos and uncertainty that gripped the minds of everyone, the parliamentarians would have to create pathways for dialogue to protect the country from any loss.

He was expressing his views while addressing the 51st session of the National Assembly. Kaira said the Constitution was an arrangement, a scheme and a web of systems created through the collation of many articles whereas the interpretation of its single article in isolation could not constitute the entire Constitution.

He added that the chaos and uncertainty prevailing across the country were perpetrated under a well-designed plan and did not occur accidentally.—APP