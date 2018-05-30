MPs laud Speaker for running House smoothly

Islamabad

The Parliamentarians both from treasury and opposition Tuesday lauded the services rendered by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javed Abbasi for smooth running of the House in last five years and consensus passage of Fata reforms act. Speaking on a point of order, the parliamentarians denounced attacks on minority groups in Sialkot.

They said that their rights should be protected as envisaged in the country’s constitution. Ms Asiya Nasir stated that the non Muslims were equal citizens of Pakistan. She surprised that the population of non Muslims had decreased in the recent census. She demanded increasing the seats of non Muslims in Parliament. Sher Akbar Khan thanked all political parties for electing consensus caretaker Prime Minister. He hoped that caretaker Prime Minister would ensure free, fair and transparent elections.

He said he supported Fata Reforms Act. Malakand division should be linked with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Ms Shazia Marrai strongly condemned attack on the sacred religious place of Ahmadiyya community. Khayal Zaman protested long power outages in Hangu. Sahibzada Yaqoob congratulated the nation and house for passing Fata Reforms Bill.

He demanded opening more offices of National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in Dir district. Iftikhar ud Din said power should be distributed in various areas of Chitral on uniform rates. The dearth of meter readers and other staff should be overcome.

He congratulated the government and opposition for evolving consensus on Fata Reforms Act. Shaheryaar Afridi said Pakistan had become an independent country after enactment of Fata Reforms Act. He urged members to shun bilateral differences and play their role in development and prosperity of the country.—APP