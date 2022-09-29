MPs concerned over rising wheat prices

Ijaz Kakakhel Islamabad

A legislative body of upper house of parliament on Wednesday expressed their concern regarding the rising prices of wheat flour and urged the Ministry to take appropriate measures to check rising inflation that has hit the common man.

Wheat, which is used by every person in Pakistan, has directly contributed in rising inflation when its prices go up in the market and it badly affect the households monthly budget. Therefore, it prices should be remained stable and keep inflation in control. These views were expressed by members of the Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research, which held today at Parliament House. Senator Syed Muzafar Hussain Shah was on chair of the committee.

The Committee also showed concern regarding determining uniform minimum prices for wheat and called upon the Ministry to take appropriate steps for legislation so as to facilitate the decision for a uniform minimum support price for wheat. It was asserted that the sowing season for wheat begins from10 October, 2022 and hence determination of uniform minimum support price must be ensured before that date.

The need to take appropriate steps in this regard was stressed. In the eventuality of difference of opinion related to determining minimum support price the Committee recommended that a forum to discuss the matter and enter an amicable resolution of all disputes is created. Members of the Committee expressed serious apprehension that one of the major reasons for the shortage of wheat in the market is smuggling, especially to Afghanistan.

The meeting was attended by Senator Seemi Ezdi, Senator Sania Nishtar, Senator Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar, Senator Dr. Asif Kirmani and senior officers from the Ministry of National Food Security & Research along with all concerned. Matters taken up included the Pakistan Tobacco Board (Amendment) Bill, 2022, that was passed with a majority decision by the Committee. Senator Sania Nishtar opposed the amendment and contended that the powers to constitute the Board and routine matters must be vested in the Federal Government. This amendment, she added, waters down the Federal Government’s authority. In addition the issue of cotton crop damage with regards to the flood situation; measures taken by the government to determine the Minimum Support Price for wheat and steps taken by the government to constitute the Wheat Board were also taken up by the Committee.