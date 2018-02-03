MPs asked to display vehicles’ original number plates

Quetta

Advisor to Chief Minister Balochistan on Excise, Taxation and Transport Mir Abdul Karim urged all lawmakers including MNAs and MPAs to fix original vehicles numbers plates in pursuance of Balochistan High Court Decision.

According to handout issued here, he said that in this regard, Balochistan High Court had been strict warned that if anybody would fine in violation of the decision of Balochistan High Court so action would be taken against them.

The minister said members of national assembly (MNAs) of Pakistan, members provincial assembly (MPAs) of Balochistan should display their official plate numbers at vehicles which were allotted by official deportment, despite, displaying ministers and senators at plate numbers of vehicles.

He hoped that ministers, MPAs, MNAs and VIPs would act upon on the decision of Balochistan High court.—APP