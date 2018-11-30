MPCL wins two prestigious awards

Staff Reporter

Karachi

MPCL has won two prestigious awards i.e. 1st Prize for Best Employment Practices and CEO of the Year Award, in the category of Large National Companies, at 6th Employer of the Year Awards. The Award Ceremony was organized by Employers’ Federation of Pakistan on November 28, 2018, in Karachi.

Mr. Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Special Assistant to PM and Minister of State for Overseas Pakistanis & HRD was the Chief Guest on the Occasion.

The Awards recognize MPCL’s excellence in Management, HRM & Employment Practices; Labor Laws & Core ILS Compliance; Working Conditions; CSR; Skill & Vocational Training; Compliance with Social Protection Floor; and Adherence to MNE Declaration.

This is the second year in a row that MPCL has won 1st Prize for Best Employment Practices. In addition, this year the Company also won CEO of the Year Award, on the basis of getting highest scores in all areas of competition.

MPCL takes pride in creating a safe work environment which is conducive for management and development of talent. The Company makes all efforts to attract, develop and retain top-of-the-line professionals from the market.

As a result of pro-active and employee-friendly policies and practices, MPCL has emerged as an employer of choice for fresh talent and experienced professionals alike.

Share on: WhatsApp