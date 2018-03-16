MPCL, PGNiG sign strategic cooperation

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) and Polskie Górnictwo Naftowe i Gazownictwo SA (PGNiG) Polish oil & gas Exploration Company on Thursday, signed a Strategic Cooperation initiative for evaluating future potential business opportunities in local and international upstream exploration & production projects.

The MOU for strategic cooperation was signed by Lt. Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad (Retd), MD/CEO MPCL and Przemyslaw Krogulec, MD, PGNiG at MPCL Head Office Islamabad.

The strategic cooperation between the two oil and gas exploration companies envisages exploring business opportunities in upstream exploration and production projects within and outside Pakistan including farm-in opportunities and pursuit of shale potential in Pakistan.

MPCL is one of the major petroleum exploration and production companies of Pakistan and presently the second largest gas producer of the Country with more than 60 years of rich history. PGNiG is an international upstream Company engaged in exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas outside Poland.

The two companies recognized that they have strong financial capabilities with a robust operational background, technical knowledge and industry experiences to embark upon the joint ventures of potential local and international upstream growth synergies and possible co-venture opportunities.

Earlier Lt. Gen Ishfaq Nadeem Ahmad (Retd) accorded a warm welcome to Krogulec and other delegates from PGNiG. Speaking at the occasion, Gen Ishfaq stated that signing of MOU is an important development for both the Companies which will further strengthen their existing relations and open up new avenues of cooperation for them within Pakistan and abroad.