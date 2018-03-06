MPAs traded votes in KP Senate election: Imran

Our Special Correspondent

Karachi

The lawmakers of provincial assembly were involved into horse-trading in Senate elections that were held on March 3.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson, Imran Khan alleged while speaking to the media at Imran Shah Residence here on Monday. He said he was not sure who exactly took the money to change the loyalties during the Senate polls, but I was sure PTI MPAs were involved in the activity.

He further alleged a price of Rs40 million was set to buy the conscience of each provincial lawmaker. “The chief justice of Pakistan should take notice of the use of money in the Senate elections,” he added.

Whatever happened in regard to the country’s Upper House polls was against democratic norms. Basically, it is the basic duty of investigative agencies like FIA and NAB to look into the issue of horse-trading, but not the responsibility of any political leader to investigate things like this, Imran pointed out.

Speaking to journalists, Imran also criticized the state of affairs in Karachi, saying no one owned the city which is why it is like an heirless property where politics of anarchy is practised. Due to this environment, educated people in Karachi stayed away from politics because of terrorism and fear that had taken over the city, he said, adding, and “If the politics of anarchy not was practised in Karachi, the city would have been like Dubai.”

About the administrative structure of the city, Imran said there was a need to strengthen the local government in Karachi. He also said that Karachi needed a more powerful mayor who could solve the issues of Karachiites.

Imran said that seeing the problems pertaining to the city he has decided to contest the 2018 elections from Karachi.

Later, renowned health practitioner and sports enthusiast Dr Syed Imran Ali Shah has announced to join the PTI and its cause towards strengthening democracy.