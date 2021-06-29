MPAs scale Sindh Assembly gate to enter building

Staff Reporter Karachi

Eight opposition lawmakers — belonging to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) — were barred from entering the Sindh Assembly premises on Tuesday in view of their “disorderly conduct damaging the sanctity of the House” during Monday’s session, prompting the party leaders to stage a sit-in outside the assembly gate on Tuesday.

The PTI lawmakers had disrupted the assembly proceedings on Monday when opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh was denied permission to address the House before his turn.

Subsequently, the opposition legislators created a rumpus and also brought a charpoy into the House, symbolising it as the “funeral of democracy”, thus drawing criticism from the treasury benches.

The speaker later expressed displeasure over the behaviour of the opposition, saying they had violated the sanctity of the House. He subsequently banned the entry of eight PTI MPAs from the current session.

The barred MPAs were identified as Saeed Ahmed, Rabistan Khan, Arsalan Taj Hussain, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Adeel Ahmed, Shah Nawaz Jadoon, Bilal Ahmed and Raja Azhar Khan.

On Tuesdsay, a group of PTI lawmakers arrived at the assembly, accompanied by supporters holding drums, while a few others banned from the session wore garlands, but they were stopped by the security staff

Opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh also joined them and attempted to pressure the staff to allow them entry, but in vain.

The order were issued by the speaker Sindh Assembly barring entry of eight PTI MPAs from the current session.