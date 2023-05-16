MPAs call for tackling harmful emissions from industries, vehicles

Concerned lawmakers in the Provincial Assembly of Sindh on Monday urged the government to effectively tackle the issue of harmful carbon emissions by industries and motor vehicles so that the health and well-being of the residents of the province can be protected from the adverse impacts of climate change.

The concerned legislators were speaking on an adjournment motion moved in the House by Sharmila Faruqui, MPA of the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party, on the issue of climate change and its adverse impacts.

Speaking on her motion, Sharmila said Pakistan is among the many countries that are being adversely affected by the issue of climate change. She expressed apprehension that hundreds of thousands of people might be led to their deaths due to the adverse impacts of climate change.She said Pakistan should take due precautionary steps for saving the country from the destruction caused by catastrophes brought upon by climate change, like the devastating floods of last year.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho pointed out on the occasion that the province has most adversely been affected by the problem of climate change. Dr Azra said that cotton cultivation has been affected in the province due to the issue of climate change because farmers are no longer sowing the cotton crop.