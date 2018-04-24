MPA’s brother, 15 others booked

Bashir Ahmad Rehmani

Hafizabad

Brother of MPA Asadullah Arain and fifteen others were booked by the Jalalpur Bhattian police on the charge of allegedly violating the sanctity of the house of Hafiz Ali Raza Madni in Jalalpur Bhattian town and resorting to indiscriminate firing as a result of which Zeeshan Ashraf was seriously injured.

According to police source, Hafiz Ali Raza Madni had criticised the MPA Asadullah Arain on facebook for laying sewerage pipeline by using substandard material which was resented by the accused.

Thereupon, Ubaidullah brother of the MPA alongwith Sheri son of Mansha, Hafiz Gulzar, Shahid Ali, Rehmat Ali and eleven others barged into the house of Hafiz Ali Raza Madni by violating the sanctity of the house and opened indiscriminate firing as a result of which Hafiz Ali Raza Madni’s brother Zeeshan Ashraf was seriously injured, who was shifted to hospital.