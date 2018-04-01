MPA Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan joins PML-Q

ISLAMABAD : Wajih-uz-Zaman Khan, MPA, joined Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Saturday.

The MPA, who was recently part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, and his allies met PML-Q chief Chaudhry Shujaat at his residence here.

Wajih-uz-Zaman was elected from Mansehra on a Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz ticket but was expelled from the PML-N in 2015 on disciplinary grounds. However, the MPA claimed he voluntarily left the party one and a half years ago as party leaders “didn’t listen” to him.

The disgruntled leader then joined the PTI, but part ways with the party today saying, “No PTI representative in KP is following the party’s ideology.”

He lamented, “Today, people like Amir Liaquat are joining PTI.”

Explaining his reason for quitting the parties, Wajih-uz-Zaman said he never got a chance to prove himself in PML-N or PTI.

“When I was in PML-N, Nawaz Sharif didn’t shake hands with me for three years,” he said.

Regarding the PTI chief the MPA said, “Imran Khan doesn’t respect anyone but himself.”

Further speaking to the media on the occasion, Chaudhry Shujaat said, “Anyone who is a Pakistani is a member of PML-Q.”

Stating that Wajih-uz-Zaman’s mother was a PML-Q senator, Chaudhry Shujaat said, “Wajih-uz-Zaman is and always was a part of Muslim League.”

He further shared that his book is being launched next week and he’s “written nothing but the truth in it.”

