MPA Tahir Sindhu laid to rest, CM condoles

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif went to Tehsil Kot Momin of Sargodha on Monday and attended the funeral prayer of Tahir Ahmad Sindhu, PML-N MPA. He offered Fateha for the departed soul and prayed tributes to socio-political services of Late Tahir Ahmad Sindhu for the area. The Chief Minister extended sympathies with the sons and other family members and expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief. He said that Late Tahir Ahmad Sindhu was a sincere party worker who was very popular among the masses and has worked day and night for the welfare of the people.

Moreover, Nazir Ahmad father of deceased child from Bhalwal area of Sargodha met Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and demanded for the provision of justice with regard to the case of his deceased son to the Chief Minister Punjab in the public meeting of Kot Momin and taking notice of the incident. The Chief Minister consoled Nazir Ahmad and embraced him assuring that justice will be provided to him.

He reprimanded the police officials for failing to timely dispatch the case evidences to Punjab Forensic Science Agency and ordered to dismiss the concerned DSP, SHO and the investigation officer from service.