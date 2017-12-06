MPA stresses significance of technical education

Rafiullah Mandokhail

Zhob

Member Provincial Assembly Mufti Gulab Khan Kakar has said that Balochistan is facing great challenges due to lack of sufficient technical expertise. Skill development and technical education are the key factors in economy development. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Nexus computer institute here.

The elected member, who was the chief guest, cut the ribbon to inaugurate the institute. District Education Office Sheikh Musa Khan Mandokhail, Principal Model high secondary school Payo Muhammad Mandokhail, Principal high school Wadh Sheikhan Wazir Khan Nasar, President teachers association Ayoub Mandokhail, Abdul Wali Khan Kakar, Principal Wala Akram high school Ubaidullah Mandokhail, President PTI Dawood Mandokhail, Hafiz Hazrat Gul, Abdullah Kakar, Mehboob Shah, Khudai Dost Kakar, Hassan Tuniwal and Meer Hassan Attal were also present on the occasion.

The MPA highlighted the importance of computer skills and stressed the need for attaching priority to technical education to meet the challenges. He also strongly condemned the attack on the hostel of Peshawar Agricultural Training Institute and expressed his indignation and grief over the loss of precious lives. Mufti termed the attack on educational institutes as heinous and cowardice act.

“The whole nation is standing with the families of victims in the hour of profound grief.” He added. Sheikh Musa Mandokhail, Payo Mandokhail, Wazir Nasar, Abdul Wali Kakar, Ubaidullah Mandokhail and Hassan Tuniwal also spoke on the occasion and said that the education plays key role in the economic and social development of a country.