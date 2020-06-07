MPA Sharjeel contracts corona

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP MPA Sharjeel Memon on Sunday said he has tested positive for coronavirus and has gone into self-isolation. Memon is the Sindh government’s focal person for coronavirus in Hyderabad and also attended the provincial assembly session two days ago. On Thursday, PML-N Punjab Assembly lawmaker Mian Naveed Ali from Pakpattan had tested positive for coronavirus. Naveed had told media in telephonic conversation that his health had deteriorated over the past few days. After experiencing symptoms of the virus, including fever, he got himself tested. After the test result came back positive.–INP