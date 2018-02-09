MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi quits politics

Our Correspondent

Sargodha

MPA Nizamuddin Sialvi, nephew of Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, Thursday announced quitting politics days after he claimed that Pir Sialvi’s supporters were provoked to stage a sit-in and offered resources for this purpose. Nizamuddin, in his statement, said that from now onward Pir Hameeduddin Sialvi, the spiritual leader and custodian of Sial Sharif shrine in Sargodha, will himself decide about politics of Sial Sharif. Nizamuddin made the announcement because of some family matters and differences with Qasim Sialvi, son of Pir Sialvi.